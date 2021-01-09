#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 9 January 2021
Eight fire units battling blaze at Ballyfermot industrial unit

Dublin Fire Brigade has advised locals to close windows.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 8:35 PM
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE is at the scene of a large fire in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

Eight units are attending a fire at an industrial premises in Ballyfermot this evening.

The fire brigade has advised the public to close windows as a precaution if they are impacted by the smoke plume.

Dublin South Central TD Bríd Smith has also advised locals to be aware of the smoke.

“Keep all windows and doors closed in Ballyfermot / Inchicore and surrounds,” Smith wrote on Twitter this evening.

Elsewhere in the country, fire services are attending the scene of a fire that was contained earlier today at Cork Port

Cork County Council issued a statement this evening to say that the fire was brought under control at 10am and remains contained.

“Fire Service Crews are maintaining a presence on site to expose and extinguish any hot spots that many exist within the storage facility,” the council said.

