Dublin Fire Brigade at scene of industrial unit fire in Tallaght

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE is currently at the scene of a blaze in an industrial unit in Tallaght.
Five fire engines are in attendance at the fire which started this afternoon.
Images from Dublin Fire Brigade shows black smoke billowing from the building.
Five fire engines including a turntable ladder remain on scene at the industrial unit fire in Tallaght.— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 24, 2023
Our advice to close windows and doors if you live nearby remains in place pic.twitter.com/RIw8wD5J4v
Local residents have been advised to close their windows and doors as a result of the fire.
A post on the Dublin Fire Brigade’s twitter feed appears to show that the fire is in an industrial unit in the South City Business Park.
#Tallaght— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 24, 2023
4️⃣ Four fire engines are on scene at an industrial unit fire
🪟 As a precaution close all windows and doors if you are affected by smoke pic.twitter.com/LS3pH1BTQZ
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site