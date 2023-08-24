Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 24 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Dublin Fire Service Firefighters responding to the industrial fire in Tallaght.
# Tallaght Fire
Dublin Fire Brigade at scene of industrial unit fire in Tallaght
Local residents have been advised to close their windows and doors.
4.2k
0
59 minutes ago

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE is currently at the scene of a blaze in an industrial unit in Tallaght. 

Five fire engines are in attendance at the fire which started this afternoon. 

Images from Dublin Fire Brigade shows black smoke billowing from the building.

Local residents have been advised to close their windows and doors as a result of the fire.

A post on the Dublin Fire Brigade’s twitter feed appears to show that the fire is in an industrial unit in the South City Business Park. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     