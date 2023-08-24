Dublin Fire Brigade at scene of industrial unit fire in Tallaght

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE is currently at the scene of a blaze in an industrial unit in Tallaght.

Five fire engines are in attendance at the fire which started this afternoon.

Images from Dublin Fire Brigade shows black smoke billowing from the building.

Five fire engines including a turntable ladder remain on scene at the industrial unit fire in Tallaght.



Our advice to close windows and doors if you live nearby remains in place pic.twitter.com/RIw8wD5J4v — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 24, 2023

Local residents have been advised to close their windows and doors as a result of the fire.

A post on the Dublin Fire Brigade’s twitter feed appears to show that the fire is in an industrial unit in the South City Business Park.

#Tallaght



4️⃣ Four fire engines are on scene at an industrial unit fire



🪟 As a precaution close all windows and doors if you are affected by smoke pic.twitter.com/LS3pH1BTQZ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 24, 2023