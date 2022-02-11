#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 11 February 2022
Advertisement

Dublin Fire Brigade agree to new staffing plan to solve long running shortages

Last October, Dublin firefighters balloted for industrial action over the staffing shortages.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 11 Feb 2022, 3:16 PM
6 minutes ago 198 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5680780
Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Dublin Fire Brigade
Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE have reached an agreement with Siptu to resolve longtime staffing shortages within the emergency service.

Staffing shortages in the fire service were highlighted over the summer, with The Journal previously reporting that there was a “serious lack of emergency cover” in some parts of Dublin.

In October, firefighters in Dublin balloted for industrial action over their concerns around staff shortages, saying that the safety of firefighters and the general public had been compromised.

According to Siptu Organiser, Geoff McEvoy, union representatives had begun intensive talks with DFB management last month, with an agreement being reached last week.

The new agreement, which has been ratified by the Siptu DFB section committee, will provide for two new recruit classes to take place in the first half of 2022, and that a supplementary panel of potential recruits will be formed to ensure both classes run at full capacity.

“DFB management has also committed to immediately engaging with the Public Appointment Service to commence two new recruitment competitions, one for firefighters and one for emergency service controllers,” McEvoy said.

This will provide additional recruitment into the service and release more firefighters for operational duty in the medium term.

According to the agreement, both unions and management will enter negotiations to determine the appropriate crewing levels necessary to ensure the long-term operational requirements of the fire service.

“These negotiations will consider, among other things, the development of new stations, the adoption of an appropriate intervention window and international comparators,” McEvoy added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

McEvoy called the agreement an “ambitious agenda” to identify the future long-term needs of DFB.

“Both sides will have to show continued commitment to ensure these talks produce the right outcome, which places the provision of a first class emergency service along with the safety of DFB crews and the public as paramount.”

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie