Dublin Fire Brigade agree to new staffing plan to solve long running shortages

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE have reached an agreement with Siptu to resolve longtime staffing shortages within the emergency service.

Staffing shortages in the fire service were highlighted over the summer, with The Journal previously reporting that there was a “serious lack of emergency cover” in some parts of Dublin.

In October, firefighters in Dublin balloted for industrial action over their concerns around staff shortages, saying that the safety of firefighters and the general public had been compromised.

According to Siptu Organiser, Geoff McEvoy, union representatives had begun intensive talks with DFB management last month, with an agreement being reached last week.

The new agreement, which has been ratified by the Siptu DFB section committee, will provide for two new recruit classes to take place in the first half of 2022, and that a supplementary panel of potential recruits will be formed to ensure both classes run at full capacity.

“DFB management has also committed to immediately engaging with the Public Appointment Service to commence two new recruitment competitions, one for firefighters and one for emergency service controllers,” McEvoy said.

This will provide additional recruitment into the service and release more firefighters for operational duty in the medium term.

According to the agreement, both unions and management will enter negotiations to determine the appropriate crewing levels necessary to ensure the long-term operational requirements of the fire service.

“These negotiations will consider, among other things, the development of new stations, the adoption of an appropriate intervention window and international comparators,” McEvoy added.

McEvoy called the agreement an “ambitious agenda” to identify the future long-term needs of DFB.

“Both sides will have to show continued commitment to ensure these talks produce the right outcome, which places the provision of a first class emergency service along with the safety of DFB crews and the public as paramount.”