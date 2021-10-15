#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

Dublin firefighters to ballot for industrial action over staff shortages on busiest month

Siptu said firefighters are concerned they will not be able to respond adequately to emergencies.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 15 Oct 2021, 4:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,988 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5575536
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

DUBLIN FIREFIGHTERS HAVE given notice of their intention to ballot for industrial action over staff shortages, claiming the safety of firefighters and members of the public has been “compromised”.

Serious concerns about staffing levels have were expressed over the summer and members of Dublin Fire Brigade who spoke to The Journal said, even as they approach Halloween, the busiest time of the year, a number of frontline fire appliances have been taken ‘off the road’ on certain days due to reduced manning levels.

They said this is resulting in a “serious lack of emergency cover” for several areas in the city.

“We are seriously over-stretched just dealing with day-to-day operations and there is a worry that when a major incident occurs in the city, we will not be able to deal adequately with the emergency,” one firefighter said.

In a letter to the Chief Fire Officer on Wednesday, their union Siptu accused management of failing to “provide a safe system of work” to members and gave notice of an intention to ballot firefighters in two weeks’ time for industrial action, up to strike.

Siptu organiser Geoff McEvoy told The Journal that the union had been engaged in talks with management through the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to try to resolve the issue, but this process has now been paused as he said they were unable to “make headway with management”.

He said the issue has primarily been caused by a failure to hire at the same rate as retirements from the fire service.

“The summer just gone was when the crisis really came to a head. Staffing has been an issue for years, but this was the worst summer crews can remember,” he said.

On average about 20% of the fleet was off the road and that obviously has an impact on the capacity of the service to respond to situations as they arise. It got to the stage where it was presenting a serious health and safety problem for staff but also for the public.

He said members are “massively frustrated” with the situation. The union is asking Dublin Fire Brigade to rapidly increase the rate of recruitment.

“Even at the current rate we’ll never catch up with the problem, nevermind get ahead of it,” he said.

In a statement, Dublin City Council and Dublin Fire Brigade management said they “regret the union’s decision to withdraw from discussions under the auspice of the WRC and ballot for industrial action”.

“Management remain available to utilise the available industrial relations procedures in order to progress the outstanding staffing issues,” they said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Labour Senator Marie Sherlock today called on the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Dublin City Council to take immediate action to address the issues and the “unacceptable level of risk” they pose.

A meeting took place last night between a number of Dublin Fire Brigade fire fighters, their trade union and Labour councillors, senators and TDs to discuss the situation.

“Throughout this summer and autumn there have near daily occurrences of where the full fleet could not have been deployed, if required, due to staffing shortages,” she said.

“At one stage in September, one fifth of the fleet could not have been deployed if required, and there has been frequent occurrences of when up to five fire engines could not have been deployed, if required.

“What makes this truly frightening is that these shortages have been entirely predictable.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie