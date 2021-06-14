#Open journalism No news is bad news

Fishermen plan Dublin flotilla protest for next week

The protest is due to go ahead on 23 June.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 14 Jun 2021, 3:29 PM
IRISH FISHING BOATS are planning on creating a flotilla and demonstrating at the entrance of Dublin Port next week to protest their working conditions. 

On 23 June, Irish Fishing vessels both inshore and offshore from around the Irish coast will assemble at the entrance to Dublin Port from early morning.

Under instruction from the lead vessel and Dublin Port Authority, the vessels are scheduled to travel up the River Liffey in convoy through the East Link Toll Bridge to John Rodgerson’s Quay. 

A rally supported by protestors from all sectors of the Irish fishing industry will be held at noon at the Spencer Dock beside the National Convention Centre where the Dáil will be sitting.

After the rally, fishing representatives will hand deliver a letter outlining the plight of the industry to the Taoiseach.

The letter reiterates the demands made at the Cork protest and serves notice on the Taoiseach and Government that further actions are planned if the only solution continues to be the decimation of the Irish fishing industry “at the expense of our rural communities”, a joint statement from various fish producers associations said. 

Fishermen are protesting the conditions they face under the Brexit deal agreed before Christmas, which included a gradual decrease in quota amounts for Irish fishermen.

Last month, fishermen threatened to block the nation’s busiest ports over an EU audit which resulted in changes to how landed fish are weighed and distributed.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie