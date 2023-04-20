Man (40) charged with murder of 24 year old in Dublin homeless hostel

A 40-YEAR-OLD MAN has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of a man in a hostel in Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday.

Gardaí responded to a report of a man with serious injuries following an alleged assault at the premises on Harrington Street in south inner city Dublin at 4.45 am.

Jamie Kavanagh, 24, who had separate accommodation in the same building but was believed to be from Clondalkin, was taken to St James’s Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Robert Murphy was detained at Kevin Street Garda station and charged today with the murder of Mr Kavanagh contrary to common law.

He appeared before Judge John Hughes at a late sitting of Dublin District Court.

Dressed in a navy sweater, grey tracksuit bottoms, and black shoes, he stood silently throughout the hearing, which members of Mr Kavanagh’s family also attended.

Detective Sergeant Tim O’Sullivan gave evidence of the arrest and charging of Mr Murphy.

He said the accused was charged at 3.09 pm after directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were received.

He said that the accused “made no reply after caution”.

The district court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in a murder case which requires a High Court application.

Judge Hughes remanded Mr Murphy, who is yet to indicate a plea, in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Murphy, originally from west Dublin, will face his next hearing via video link on April 26 at Cloverhill District Court.

Defence solicitor Katie Dowling said her client had “certain medical needs”, and she believed he required medical care in prison custody. Judge Hughes agreed to her request to direct attention for Mr Murphy.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard Mr Murphy was unemployed and getting social welfare.