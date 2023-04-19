Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 19 April 2023 Dublin: 9°C
The Journal The scene of the incident this morning.
# Dublin
Man in his 20s killed in attack at Dublin hostel, one person arrested
Gardaí were alerted to a man having serious injuries at the premises in the early hours of this morning.
10.6k
0
19 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 20s has died following an attack at a Dublin hostel in the early hours of this morning. 

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the assault. 

At around 4.45am Gardaí were alerted that a man had serious injuries at the premises on Harrington Street in south of the city. 

After emergency services arrived, the man was taken to nearby St James’s Hospital where he later died. 

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said that the scene is currently being preserved for forensic tests. 

The office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a post-mortem is due to take place later today. 

The man who has been arrested is being detained at a garda station in Dublin. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information in relation to this incident to come forward. 

Gardaí can be contacted at Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     