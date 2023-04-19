Man in his 20s killed in attack at Dublin hostel, one person arrested

A MAN IN his 20s has died following an attack at a Dublin hostel in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the assault.

At around 4.45am Gardaí were alerted that a man had serious injuries at the premises on Harrington Street in south of the city.



After emergency services arrived, the man was taken to nearby St James’s Hospital where he later died.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said that the scene is currently being preserved for forensic tests.

The office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a post-mortem is due to take place later today.

The man who has been arrested is being detained at a garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.