'A very busy night': Dublin Fire Brigade battle gorse fire on Howth Head

FIREFIGHTERS have attended the scene of a gorse fire in Howth, Dublin.

My video shows @DubFireBrigade fighting a 4 pump gorse fire in Howth at present pic.twitter.com/H5pqSG8tVp — Padraig O'Reilly Photographer (@padraig_reilly) June 22, 2021

Dublin Fire Brigade said last night that four pumps attended the scene on Howth Head.

It said the smoke appeared to be blowing out to sea, however, advised residents who were downwind of the blaze to close their windows and doors.

“If you feel you or your property are in danger, please make contact through 112/999,” the fire service said.

Elsewhere, Dublin Fire Brigade said it was experiencing a “very busy night” with gorse fires, as it attended other fires in Kilbarrack and St Anne’s Park on the northside of the city.