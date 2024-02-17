Tens of thousands call for Gaza ceasefire at march supporting Palestine in Dublin

TENS OF THOUSANDS of people took part in a major demonstration in support of the people of Palestine in Dublin today.

People travelled from across the country to take part in the National Demonstration event organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), who said it marked the fourth such national mobilisation since March.

They have called for an end to Israel’s campaign in Gaza and for the Irish government to “take action to hold Israel accountable”.

Crowds gathered at Parnell Square before marching across the city centre to the Department of Foreign Affairs on Stephen’s Green, where there were speeches and performances of Irish and Palestinian music.

🇵🇸 What a turnout! The view from the stage at our huge @ipsc48 National Demonstration for Palestine. The streets are with Palestine! #GazaGenocide #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/gEBUiz0yl2 — IPSC (@ipsc48) February 17, 2024

Banners read “Freedom and justice for Palestine”, and others called for a ceasefire in Gaza now.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett was among the speakers.

He said that no Irish politician should shake hands with US President Joe Biden because of his stance on Gaza and Israel and because of his continued support for Israel.

Events organised by the IPSC also took place at a number of other places today, including Cork, Ennis, Armagh and Waterford.

What a turnout in solidarity by Cork again pic.twitter.com/cx5clA1QCr — Frank O'Connor (@frank_oconnor) February 17, 2024

In Baltimore in west Cork, a small group of locals held their own march and were pictured holding Palestinian flags at the Baltimore Beacon, a marker at the edge of a cliff near the small seaside town.

A small group of locals marched to Baltimore Beacon on Saturday in what they called a 'Beacon of Solidarity March for Palestine'. Andy Gibson. Andy Gibson.

With reporting from Press Association.