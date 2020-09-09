This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

Public health experts must justify any proposed restrictions for Dublin if they're more 'drastic' than other EU cities

Ireland needs to look to other EU countries and how they are handling spikes, says Tánaiste.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 2:00 PM
15 minutes ago 2,776 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5200069

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said public health experts will have to justify any further restrictions it may propose for Dublin or Limerick that are more “drastic” than are in place in other European cities.

Government is concerned about the rise in cases in Dublin and Limerick, however they are also taking into account that the number of deaths, and patients in ICU and hospital, remain low.

“If there is a change in the situation between now and then it won’t just affect pubs, it will affect all businesses,” a government spokesperson said yesterday when asked about the possibility of localised restrictions.

A further 307 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland yesterday.

The Department of Health also reported one further death associated with the disease. The death occurred in September. The numbers in hospital and ICU remain low.

Speaking to reporters in Government Buildings today, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin “no specific decision has been made in relation to those counties right now”.

“Whatever does happen or may happen in Dublin or Limerick, we need to look at what else is happening in other parts of EU,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today.

The rate in Belfast is higher than Dublin – 100 per 100,000 – and many capitals in Europe are seeing a very high incidence of Covid at the moment, he said.

“And if there are any proposals to do anything more drastic in Dublin or Limerick than is being done in those places, as a citizen and resident of Dublin and as minister responsible for business and employment, I would want a very good justification for that from the public health people as to why we would do anything more drastic in Dublin or in Limerick than is being done in other cities around Europe that may have a higher incidence than we have,” said Varadkar.

The Covid sub-Cabinet committee will meet tomorrow where the Taoiseach said the situation will be discussed in “great detail”. The Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn will also attend that meeting.

Related Reads

09.09.20 Publicans: 'It would be a body blow if Dublin pubs have to remain closed'
08.09.20 Ministers concerned Dublin and Limerick on 'knife-edge' - but it will be next week before any further measures are discussed

Varadkar said no specific recommendations have been given to government yet, and none have been discussed by Cabinet. 

However, he said the localised measures in Glasgow, Scotland or something similar might be considered. 

He said Glasgow “cracked down on gatherings in the home” in order to keep business, shops and childcare open. However, he has not seen evidence that it has worked, as of yet.

The Taoiseach also confirmed the government’s new roadmap which will outline the country’s strategy for living with the virus for the next six months or so, will be published on Tuesday.

He said it will give an overall context of how to manage incidences and sectors of society.

He said lessons were learned from Kildare, Laois and Offally, but added that it doesn’t necessarily mean the same response would be rolled out again. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Tánaiste said the rate in Dublin is lower than that of Kildare when a localised lockdown was imposed.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie