Sunday 27 October, 2019
Moroccan Othmane El Goumri wins this year's Dublin City Marathon

This year marked the 40th edition of the annual race.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 11:31 AM
27 minutes ago 4,096 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4869266
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MOROCCAN RUNNER OTHMANE El Goumri has won this year’s KBC Dublin City Marathon.

The 27-year-old finished the 26-mile run with a record course time of 2:08:21, and led the pack from around the 20-mile mark.

Belfast runner Stephen Scullion finished second with a time of 2:12:01, while Ethiopian Mengistu Zelalem finished third with a time of 2:12:05.

Ethiopian Motu Gedefa took home the women’s title with a time of 2:27:48, followed in second by her compatriot Mesera Dubiso (2:28:29) and in third by fellow Ethiopian Denbeli Chefo Shuke (2:29:51).

Youghal’s Aoife Cooke was the highest finishing Irish woman, finishing eighth with a time of 2:32:34.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Patrick Monaghan won the wheelchair race with a time of 1:39:46.

More than 22,500 people took part in the race, which started at Fitzwilliam Square at 8.45am.

The race is in its 40th year, and Dublin Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe presented special medals to 13 runners who have competed in every marathon before this year’s race started.

Traffic diversions are in place around the city this afternoon, and a number of Dublin Bus routes will be diverted until around 6pm this evening.

