Firefighters battle gorse fire in Dublin Mountains and UK records hottest February day ever

FIREFIGHTERS FROM DUBLIN Fire Brigade (DFB) are attending a gorse fire in the Dublin mountains this evening.

The wildfire is in an area off the Military Road above a viewing point.

Two DFB units are at the scene as well as firefighters from Rathfarnham and Tallaght.

The fire is said to be visible from up to 10km away.

Temperatures for today have been unseasonably mild with temperatures of up to 17 degrees in some areas.

In the UK, today was officially the warmest ever on record for February and was the first time a temperature of above 20 degrees celsius was recorded in the month.

The Met Office says that the temperature of 20.6 degrees recorded in Trawsgoed in Wales was the hottest ever recorded in winter.

The Met Office lists February as the last month of winter and March as the first month of spring.