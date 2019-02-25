This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Firefighters battle gorse fire in Dublin Mountains and UK records hottest February day ever

In Wales, temperatures topped 20 degrees.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 25 Feb 2019, 9:46 PM
1 hour ago 15,733 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4512948

FIREFIGHTERS FROM DUBLIN Fire Brigade (DFB) are attending a gorse fire in the Dublin mountains this evening. 

The wildfire is in an area off the Military Road above a viewing point.

Two DFB units are at the scene as well as firefighters from Rathfarnham and Tallaght.

The fire is said to be visible from up to 10km away. 

Temperatures for today have been unseasonably mild with temperatures of up to 17 degrees in some areas

In the UK, today was officially the warmest ever on record for February and was the first time a temperature of above 20 degrees celsius was recorded in the month.

The Met Office says that the temperature of 20.6 degrees recorded in Trawsgoed in Wales was the hottest ever recorded in winter.

The Met Office lists February as the last month of winter and March as the first month of spring. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    63,422  53
    2
    		Family of Clodagh Hawe still searching for answers for why Alan murdered his wife and sons
    55,220  20
    3
    		Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    50,800  14
    Fora
    1
    		Social media firm Reddit is opening its first office outside of the US in Dublin
    4,588  0
    2
    		Welcome to the 'experience economy': Why restaurants are moving into shopping centres
    476  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think Brexit will happen at the end of March?
    178  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Terry's self-interest on show as Sky get analysis of Sarri/Kepa controversy wrong
    54,962  43
    2
    		Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    27,991  62
    3
    		Wallaby Fardy turns down offer from Japan to re-sign with Leinster
    20,161  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bohemian Rhapsody wins big, while Green Book nabs best picture - Here's the full list of Oscar winners
    48,416  43
    2
    		Mel B questioned whether Lady Gaga 'broke girl code' with Bradley Cooper at the Oscars... it's The Dredge
    28,591  0
    3
    		Everyone is talking about why Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscar performance made them uncomfortable
    18,437  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman who made landlords’ lives 'utter misery' has five-year sentence reduced
    Woman who made landlords’ lives 'utter misery' has five-year sentence reduced
    Gardaí found evidence of blood stains at home of DJ Bobby Ryan's girlfriend, court hears
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine sentenced to four years in jail for sexual abuse of patients
    HEALTH
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    'When we tried to explain PKU to people in the past, they'd say we were mad, things are different now'
    DUBLIN
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    This busy Spar on Dublin's O'Connell St sold the winning €10.2m Lotto ticket
    Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    ITALY
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie