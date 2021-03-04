Dublin mural of Greta Thunberg repaired after being vandalised

A DUBLIN CITY mural of the activist Greta Thunburg has been repaired after it was vandalised 24 hours after appearing.

The mural of the 18-year-old environmental activist from Sweden is painted on the side of a building on Chancery Street in Smithfield.

The painting, by artist Emma Blake, shows Thunberg with a speech bubble and the wording “The world is waking up and change is coming” written inside it.

Photos of the mural were shared on social media yesterday showing that it had been vandalised, with the words “Slut X George Soros Slut” painted across it.

The mural has since been repaired by the artist.

The Thunberg mural is part of a series of murals by Blake: which includes figures such as Bernie Sanders (next to the Thunberg mural); musicians such as Sinéad O’Connor, Lizzo and Post Malone; and anti-racism murals, including one dedicated to George Floyd.

With reporting from Hayley Halpin.