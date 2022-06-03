Revenue seize 80,000 cigarettes travelling through Dublin Port

REVENUE SEIZED 80,000 cigarettes at Dublin Port today as part of operations targeting the ‘shadow economy’.

An investigation has been launched into the cigarettes, which were branded ‘Marlboro Gold’.

In a statement, Revenue said that the seized cigarettes “had a retail value of €60,000, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of approximately €47,100″.

The cigarettes were found as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Waffle, the statement said.

Earlier this week, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized over 2kgs of illegal drugs, including herbal cannabis and cannabis resin, with a combined estimated value of over €40,000.

The drugs were discovered concealed in a parcel that originated in Italy and was destined for an address in Dublin.

An investigation is ongoing.