#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 3 June 2022
Advertisement

Revenue seize 80,000 cigarettes travelling through Dublin Port

The cigarettes were found with the assistance of detector dog Waffle.

By Lauren Boland Friday 3 Jun 2022, 7:25 PM
6 minutes ago 145 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5782585
Image: PA
Image: PA

REVENUE SEIZED 80,000 cigarettes at Dublin Port today as part of operations targeting the ‘shadow economy’.

An investigation has been launched into the cigarettes, which were branded ‘Marlboro Gold’.

In a statement, Revenue said that the seized cigarettes “had a retail value of €60,000, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of approximately €47,100″.

The cigarettes were found as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Waffle, the statement said.

Earlier this week, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized over 2kgs of illegal drugs, including herbal cannabis and cannabis resin, with a combined estimated value of over €40,000.

The drugs were discovered concealed in a parcel that originated in Italy and was destined for an address in Dublin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

An investigation is ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie