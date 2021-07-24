Anti-vaccine protests take place in Dublin and Belfast

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have protested in Dublin city centre this afternoon against vaccines and new legislation allowing for the re-opening of indoor dining on Monday.

Around 1,500 protesters gathered outside Custom House in Dublin, as roads were blocked and traffic forced to a standstill.

Crowds gathered from 2pm to voice their opposition to the Digital Covid Certificate, which will be used across the EU to facilitate free travel for those who are vaccinated.

These certificates will also now be used by fully vaccinated people to access indoor dining services.

Protesters gathered at Custom House Quay before making their way along O’Connell Street and then to Government Buildings where a number of speeches took place.

Many in attendance carried Irish flags and the crowd chanted “shame on you” and “no Covid pass”. There were speeches as well as a number of musical performances.

A large garda operation was in place throughout the city, which included public order unit vans as well as garda prison vans on standby.

Source: Niall Carson/PA

Source: Niall Carson/PA

Source: Niall Carson/PA

A similar demonstration also took place in Belfast.

Hundreds of anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protesters marched through the city centre.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Many held placards and signs displaying anti-vaccine messages.

The rally moved on to Botanic Gardens where a number of speeches took place.

The PSNI observed the event and maintained a low-key presence but made demonstrators aware they were taking part in an illegal protest.

- Additional reporting from PA