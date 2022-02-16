Dublin restaurants awarded Michelin Stars

TWO DUBLIN RESTAURANTS have been awarded two Michelin Stars.

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin city, whose head chef is Mickael Viljanen; and Liath in Blackrock, whose head chef is Damien Grey, have both received two stars.

Two other restaurants in Dublin have also been promoted in the guide: Bastible and Glovers Alley.

In a statement released today, the organisers said: “It’s a great year for Dublin, which sees not just one, but two restaurants awarded Two Michelin Stars.

“Finnish-born Mickael Viljanen moved from the south to the north of the Liffey to become co-owner at Chapter One, and his restaurant goes straight into the Guide with Two Stars – a rare feat.

“Meanwhile Liath, an intimate restaurant located within a bohemian suburban market and run by passionate Australian chef-owner Damien Grey, is promoted from One to Two Michelin Stars.”

The organisers said Bastible is “a relaxed neighbourhood spot … where stripped-back dishes deliver bold flavours” and Glovers Alley “serves sophisticated, artfully presented dishes”.

The stars were presented during a virtual ceremony.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said: “Naturally we were disappointed to be unable to host this event in person. However, we wanted to celebrate the achievements of the country’s top chefs, who have fought hard not only to survive, but to excel in these challenging times.

“To award so many new Stars this year … is testament to the determination and resilience of those working in the hospitality industry – not just the chefs, but those involved at every level.”

Across Great Britain and Ireland, five new two-star and 19 new one-star restaurants were recognised this year. L’Enclume in Cumbria in England was upgraded from a two-star to a three-star restaurant.