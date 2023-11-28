Advertisement

Composite via RollingNews.ie
The Explainer: Out of control - how did an attack in Dublin lead to riots and looting?

We’re joined by several members of The Journal’s newsroom to examine how Thursday unfolded, and to discuss the political and social fallout of the events.
SHOCKWAVES FROM THE events of last Thursday are still reverberating around Ireland.

A knife attack on three children and their carer on a busy Dublin street horrified the nation. Then came the riots and looting which continued through the evening.

Two people remain in hospital following the attack. Dozens were arrested in the unrest that followed.

Now the social and political fallout is massive.

This week on The Explainer, we’re joined by a range of our reporters to dissect what unfolded on Thursday, and what the fallout from the violent events will be.

Órla Ryan on how the news broke; Mairead Maguire on the atmosphere at the scene; Nicky Ryan on witnessing the riots and looting in the city centre; Stephen McDermott on how the unrest was organised and the rise of the far right; and Eimer McAuley on speaking to the man who intervened in the knife attack.

In studio we have News Correspondent Niall O’Connor and Political Reporter Jane Matthews who examine the political and security elements.

How did the garda response fail to stop the riots? Will the Garda Commissioner and Minister for Justice have to step down? And where do we go from here – both in terms of the investigation into the knife attack, and changes to how Ireland is policed?

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Nicky Ryan
