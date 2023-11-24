Advertisement

Friday 24 November 2023 Dublin: 6°C
dublin riots

In pictures: The violent riots in Dublin city centre and the aftermath of the chaos

Gardaí made 34 arrests during the riots last night, 32 of which will be appearing before the courts this morning.
14 minutes ago

DUBLIN CITY CENTRE saw a a night of rioting that saw clashes with gardaí, shops smashed and looted and buses, Luas carriages set on fire.

The unrest came after five people, including three young children, were hospitalised after a stabbing in Parnell Square yesterday afternoon.

This morning, public transport is still disrupted, while gardaí remain at the scene of yesterday’s attack on Parnell Street East.

Gardaí made 34 arrests during the riots last night, 32 of which will be appearing before the courts this morning, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told a media briefing this morning. 

He said 13 shops have been “significant damaged” or subject to looting, while 11 garda vehicles were destroyed in the rioting. 

Three buses and one Luas were also destroyed, he said. 

Here’s a look at the scenes in the city centre in the few hours after the stabbing incident, during the riots last night and the aftermath morning: 

PARNELL SQ SCENES 6500_90693549 Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

PARNELL SQUARE INCIDENT 0_90693541 Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Parnell Street riots-31_90693597 Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

RIOT 01_90693575 (1) Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Parnell Street riots-7_90693579 (1) Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Parnell Street riots-8_90693576 (1) Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

a-bus-and-car-on-fire-on-oconnell-street-in-dublin-city-centre-after-violent-scenes-unfolded-following-an-attack-on-parnell-square-east-where-five-people-were-injured-including-three-young-children Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

an-garda-siochana-at-the-scene-in-dublin-city-centre-after-five-people-were-injured-in-an-attack-including-three-young-children-violent-scenes-have-unfolded-close-to-the-site-of-the-attack-in-dublin Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

the-scene-on-parnell-street-in-dublin-city-centre-after-violent-scenes-unfolded-following-an-attack-on-parnell-square-east-where-five-people-were-injured-including-three-young-children-picture-date Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

a-bus-and-car-on-fire-on-oconnell-street-in-dublin-city-centre-after-violent-scenes-unfolded-following-an-attack-on-parnell-square-east-where-five-people-were-injured-including-three-young-children Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

an-garda-siochana-at-the-scene-in-dublin-city-centre-after-five-people-were-injured-in-an-attack-including-three-young-children-violent-scenes-have-unfolded-close-to-the-site-of-the-attack-in-dublin Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

F_rgruwXAAA6IGp Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

the-scene-on-parnell-street-in-dublin-city-centre-after-violent-scenes-unfolded-following-an-attack-on-parnell-square-east-where-five-people-were-injured-including-three-young-children-picture-date Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

debris-left-on-a-street-in-dublin-city-centre-after-violent-scenes-unfolded-following-an-attack-on-parnell-square-east-where-five-people-were-injured-including-three-young-children-picture-date-thu Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

F_rklEeXQAAsPwe Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

F_rkp78W0AAnKhQ Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

F_roWzbXYAAU80c Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

F_rkFmXXkAA4_py Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

a-burned-out-luas-on-oconnell-street-in-dublin-in-the-aftermath-of-violent-scenes-in-the-city-centre-on-thursday-evening-the-unrest-came-after-an-attack-on-parnell-square-east-where-five-people-wer Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

a-damaged-luas-with-broken-windows-is-removed-from-the-tracks-in-dublin-the-morning-after-violent-scenes-unfolded-in-the-city-centre-the-unrest-came-after-an-attack-on-parnell-square-east-where-five Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

F_r9p7IXUAAulRV Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

F_sA7ucWQAAu7X3 Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

