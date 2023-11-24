In pictures: The violent riots in Dublin city centre and the aftermath of the chaos

DUBLIN CITY CENTRE saw a a night of rioting that saw clashes with gardaí, shops smashed and looted and buses, Luas carriages set on fire.

The unrest came after five people, including three young children, were hospitalised after a stabbing in Parnell Square yesterday afternoon.

This morning, public transport is still disrupted, while gardaí remain at the scene of yesterday’s attack on Parnell Street East.

Gardaí made 34 arrests during the riots last night, 32 of which will be appearing before the courts this morning, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told a media briefing this morning.

He said 13 shops have been “significant damaged” or subject to looting, while 11 garda vehicles were destroyed in the rioting.

Three buses and one Luas were also destroyed, he said.

Here’s a look at the scenes in the city centre in the few hours after the stabbing incident, during the riots last night and the aftermath morning:

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal