Five people hospitalised, including three children, in 'serious incident' outside school in Dublin city centre

FIVE PEOPLE, INCLUDING three young children, have been hospitalised in a suspected stabbing near a school in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at Parnell Square East in Dublin along with a large number emergency services vehicles.

Two of the injured people – a woman and a little girl – have sustained serious injuries, An Gardaí Siochána said.

The two other children and an adult male are being treated for less serious injuries.

A senior government source said that the incident is not believed to be terror-related.

The scene has been cordoned off since the incident took place shortly after 1pm today.

Large numbers of parents of children from the school gathered at either end of the cordon, anxiously looking for information about their children.

The Stardust inquest which was taking place in the nearby Rotunda Hospital, which is partly located on Parnell Square East, has been suspended until tomorrow due to the incident.

The coroner, Myra Cullinane, told the jury that a “very significant tragic event” had occured at the perimeter of the hospital grounds.

“There have been very significant injuries of note,” she said.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.