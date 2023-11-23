LIVE: Five people - including three children - injured in suspected stabbing in Dublin city

“The reaction is one of absolute shock, the community is numbered by this. This is an appalling event and people are horrified and children even witnessing this have been traumatised,” McDonald said in her comments.

“My heart goes out to them to the whole school community, children, parents, teachers.”

McDonald said that she believed the assailant was in custody.

“The Gardaí acted swiftly in this matter but this is the last thing any of us expected on a Thursday afternoon where children should come safely from school and collected by their parents.

“I only pray now that the injured make a full recovery and the assailant I understand is in custody and people will take some comfort from that but the community is stunned and horrified.”

Local Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said in a statement that there were “no words to describe the devastation we are feeling” following the horrific knife attack.

He added:

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of the emergency services who attended this afternoon’s distressing scene and the people who placed themselves in harm’s way to intervene.

“I will be asking the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner to keep the north inner city community updated on the progress of the investigation.

“It is vital that the full circumstances of what happened are known – and the perpetrator brought to justice.”