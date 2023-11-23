LIVE: Five people - including three children - injured in suspected stabbing in Dublin city

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
FIVE PEOPLE, INCLUDING three young children, have been hospitalised in a suspected stabbing in Dublin city centre.
Here are some images from our colleagues in Rollingnews.ie of the Garda operation at the scene. Gardaí are continuing to maintain a strong presence in the area – they have deployed the public order unit along with uniform gardaí.
Speaking in Waterford this afternoon Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told reporters that a “full garda operation has swung into place” and confirmed that gardaí are seeking no one else in connection to the attack.
While he said the “motivation behind this incident will be very important in terms of the investigation” he added that it is “too early to say it’s either this or the other”.
Harris said he was “aware of speculation on social media” and said that “some of it is extremely unhelpful, to the point of being malicious”.
He also confirmed that members of the public tackled the perpetrator, saying:
“In effect, they grappled with this individual and that allowed gardaí on arrival to arrest this individual.”
“The reaction is one of absolute shock, the community is numbered by this. This is an appalling event and people are horrified and children even witnessing this have been traumatised,” McDonald said in her comments.
“My heart goes out to them to the whole school community, children, parents, teachers.”
McDonald said that she believed the assailant was in custody.
“The Gardaí acted swiftly in this matter but this is the last thing any of us expected on a Thursday afternoon where children should come safely from school and collected by their parents.
“I only pray now that the injured make a full recovery and the assailant I understand is in custody and people will take some comfort from that but the community is stunned and horrified.”
Local Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said in a statement that there were “no words to describe the devastation we are feeling” following the horrific knife attack.
He added:
“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of the emergency services who attended this afternoon’s distressing scene and the people who placed themselves in harm’s way to intervene.
“I will be asking the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner to keep the north inner city community updated on the progress of the investigation.
“It is vital that the full circumstances of what happened are known – and the perpetrator brought to justice.”
Mary Lou McDonald speaking to reporters at the scene this evening:
Sinn Féin leader and local TD Mary Lou McDonald said in a statement she was “shocked and horrified” at the incident on Parnell Square.
She said her thoughts and prayers are with the families and with the staff in Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire.
She added:“I am horrified by the incident that has happened in Parnell Square today. There is shock throughout the community.
“I have just spoken to the Principal of Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire and relayed my support to the school community.
“I want to send my solidarity to the families of those attacked. As a parent, I can only imagine what they are going through right now.
“The community in the north inner-city stands with them.
“I want to commend the Gardaí for the speed of their response.”
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is being updated by Minister McEntee on the situation.
“The facts in this matter are still emerging,” he said in a statement.
“The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that.”
Parnell Square East is a busy transit route that runs through the north of Dublin City Centre and onto O’Connell Street.
The scene at the attack remained tense this evening, as people approach the garda cordon to shout at the assembled gardaí.
“You should be f*cking ashamed of yourselves,” one man shouted.
“They’re not the worst, it’s the politicians,” another yelled. Another shouted Ashling Murphy’s name at gardaí.
The Stardust inquest which was taking place in the nearby Rotunda Hospital, which is partly located on Parnell Square East, has been suspended until tomorrow due to the incident.
The coroner, Myra Cullinane, told the jury that a “very significant tragic event” had occured at the perimeter of the Rotunda grounds.
The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, has said that gardaí are not looking for any other person in connection with the attack.
The Journal spoke with one grandmother who had collected her five-year-old granddaughter from the school minutes before the incident happened.
“It’s her classmates. I’m just in shock. I just hope the kids are alright, and the teachers,” she said.
“They’re not letting us know anything. We’re hearing all different stories.
“The principal said he [the attacker] started slashing the knife like that… and at the kids. That’s all I know. I didn’t see it happen.”
A senior government source said that the incident is not believed to be terror-related.
Large numbers of parents of children from the school gathered at either end of the cordon this afternoon, anxiously looking for information about their children.
Anthony Boyle, who lives on nearby North Frederick Street, said the scene was “absolutely devastating”.
He described the number of garda vehicles at the scene as “the biggest response I have ever seen” by emergency services.
He said onlookers to the attack were “screaming” and described the scene as “horrific”.
Gardaí have said they are following a definite line of inquiry in the wake of this afternoon’s attack, which happened on a busy transit route at the top of O’Connell Street in Dublin.
Five people have been hospitalised in a suspected stabbing near a school at Parnell Square East.
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.
Two of the injured people – a woman and a little girl – have sustained serious injuries, An Gardaí Siochána said.
The attack happened as the junior and senior infant children were being lined up to go to the creche for the after-school club that they usually have before they get picked up.
The Journal understands that the injured woman is a staff member from a local creche.
The two other children and an adult male are being treated for less serious injuries.
The injured man is believed to be the attacker.
