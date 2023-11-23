LIVE: Condemnation of Dublin riots as gardaí investigate earlier stabbing outside school

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 43 minutes ago
FIVE PEOPLE, INCLUDING three young children, were hospitalised after a suspected stabbing in Dublin city centre earlier today.
Rioting has since broken out in Dublin City centre, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris condemning the ‘lunatic hooligan faction’.
Reporting from Christine Bohan, Daragh Brophy, Niall O’Connor, Diarmuid Pepper, Mairead Maguire, Eimer McAuley and Nicky Ryan.
The aftermath of some of the looting that has been seen this evening, from our reporter Eimer McAuley.
Some images of looting aftermath. Bad on O Connell street, Mary Street. Masked looters with full bags seen running down Jarvis, and other side streets, Gardai have most surrounding roads closed off now. pic.twitter.com/hTPUd2Ll6G— Eimer McAuley (@eimer_mcauley) November 23, 2023
Images from Gardaí of public order units on the street.
Gardaí are advising the public to avoid the North City Centre at this time.
Frontline Gardaí backed up by Public Order Units are deployed in large numbers in Dublin City Centre.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 23, 2023
Gardaí are advising members of the public to avoid the North City Centre at this time. pic.twitter.com/eQ4XblXy5O
The Journal understands that a significant number of workers are trapped inside Arnotts and cannot leave.
People were seen breaking into it earlier.
The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has condemned the “violence and thuggish scenes” this evening in Dublin.
AGSI General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said: “We are seriously concerned for the safety of our members working in such violent, stressful and dangerous conditions.
“The scenes we are witnessing across social media are horrific and we are liaising with colleagues on the ground as these devastating events unfold.”
AGSI President Paul Curren said: “Tonight’s events have the potential to hinder the investigation of that incident and the safety of members.”
AGSI has also extended the sympathies of the Association to the victims and community affected by today’s incident.
There were reports of the Defence Forces as having deployed vehicles on the streets of Dublin, but this has been confirmed to be false.
In a post on X, the Defence Forces say that image is not from today and has no connection to this evening’s events.
“We ask everyone to be sensitive to the spreading disinformation, and to take care.”
PSA— Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) November 23, 2023
Images circulating of Defence Forces vehicles in Dublin City Centre are not from this evening, but from a separate routine operation and have no connection to this evening's events.
We ask everyone to be sensitive to the spreading disinformation, and to take care.
This is the image that had been circulating on social media, accumulating close to half a million views in less than two hours.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has in the past few minutes confirmed that all Dublin Bus services are now cancelled.
Patients are advised not to travel to the Rotunda Hospital “unless absolutely necessary”.
Due to an ongoing incident in Parnell Square, patients are advised not to travel to the hospital this evening unless absolutely necessary.— The Rotunda Hospital (@RotundaHospital) November 23, 2023
The hospital is fully operational at this time.
Video of a Luas tram on fire can now be seen below:
They’ve set a Luas on fire. WTAF. Stop this before someone gets killed. This is not protest. It’s rioting. #DublinRiots pic.twitter.com/7TwNSOwVVj— Tony - Pod Guy - Groves (@Trickstersworld) November 23, 2023
As well as images of buses being set alight, video on social media also show a Luas Tram with smashed windows and flames billowing inside.
All Luas services have been stopped while there are also changes to Dublin Bus services.
Video on social media appears to show Arnotts being broken into by rioters.
Several other shops have bene looted throughout the evening.
The Button Factory in Dublin’s Temple Bar has been evacuated and the gig that was due to take place there has been cancelled, amid concerns about safety as the riot continues into the evening.
Video obtained by The Journal of a Dublin Fire Brigade appliance that was attacked this evening on Parnell street.
Brief video obtained by The Journal of a Dublin Fire Brigade appliance that was attacked this evening on Parnell street. pic.twitter.com/FXDTuJTTof— TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) November 23, 2023
All Luas services have been suspended as a result of the rioting in Dublin.
Please be advised that all Luas services have been suspended due to a non Luas related safety incident at Parnel Street.— Luas (@Luas) November 23, 2023
Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Shops are now also being broken into on Mary Street.
Shops now being broken into on Mary Street pic.twitter.com/a15gV7qvOm— Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) November 23, 2023
Riot police on O’Connell Street are now charging at the large group of protesters that have taken over the area.
Riot police charging on O’Connell Street pic.twitter.com/7qVpMn13ej— Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) November 23, 2023
Dublin Fire Brigade’s Ambulance Service has advised that is extremely busy and has asked for people to consider other treatment options as non life-threatening incidents will have substantial wait times.
Dublin Fire Brigade's Ambulance Service is extremely busy tonight— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 23, 2023
Please be patient as we deal with the most serious illnesses and injuries first
Please consider other treatment options as non life-threatening incidents will have substantial wait times pic.twitter.com/1gTe8zuXyR
In another video from our reporter Nicky Ryan, riot police can be seen forming a line by the Spire.
Riot squad lined up just beyond the Spire pic.twitter.com/HYChaBXUnL— Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) November 23, 2023
Video taken from our reporter Nicky Ryan showing shops being broken into on O’Connell Street.
Shops now being broken into on O’Connell Street pic.twitter.com/lk885a1r3s— Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) November 23, 2023
More video of a bus on fire. There are also reports of looting taking place in the city centre.
Bus on fire on O'Connell Street. pic.twitter.com/rRYksHk8mc— Eimer McAuley (@eimer_mcauley) November 23, 2023
A bus is now on fire in Dublin, scenes that have been roundly condemned by the Garda Commissioner and Justice Minister.
Bus set on fire on O’Connell Street pic.twitter.com/Yknr8ZbWSV— Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) November 23, 2023
Justice Minister Helen McEntee in the past few minutes has said “the scenes we are witnessing this evening in our city centre cannot and will not be tolerated”.
“A thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc,” said Minister McEntee.
“We will not tolerate a small number using an appalling incident to spread division. I would appeal for calm in the city centre as An Garda Síochána carry out their work – attacks on members of An Garda Síochána must be utterly condemned and will be dealt with severely.
“I am meeting the Garda Commissioner this evening to discuss the policing plan in the city tonight.
“Most importantly, we must remember the real tragedy of today and allow the investigations take their course.”
Video obtained by The Journal show a vehicle on fire.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said gardaí will arrestt individuals taking part.
In this video, a vehcile can be seen on fire. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said gardaí will arrest individuals involved in these acts and describes them as being carried out by a far-right, 'lunatic faction'. pic.twitter.com/Sb7KWyK6Cj— TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) November 23, 2023
A car pictured on fire in Parnell Street in Dublin.
Drew Harris has said he has given gardaí orders to make arrests.
In video of the protests seen by The Journal, multiple fireworks can be heard being set off.
In another video, a car can be seen in flames and the street is full of people who have their faces hidden.
Drew Harris has also voiced concern that others will be injured as a result of the protests.
“There’s a strong possibility somebody else will be seriously injured as a result of this disorder.
“That is a consequence of engaging in violent disorder, other individuals will be injured.
“We have put in place in a policing and public order operation to deal with that and it is our responsibility to bring those individuals to justice.”
More from Harris on the protests: “We’ve got serious public order problems to deal with within the city tonight.
“Those things are disgraceful, and I wish people would calm down, go home, and allow us to conduct our duties and out investigations properly.
“Individuals are using this tragic, tragic event which are under investigation by the proper authorities, they’re using it to their own ends and then there’s frankly a hooligan faction who are only interested in causing damage and mayhem in the city centre and they’re using the opportunity for that as well.
“To those who are engages in disorder tonight, it’s our responsibility to bring them to justice.”
When asked about damage to garda vehicles, Harris replies: “ I understand a number of Garda vehicles have been damaged, but in respect of arrests and injuries, I can’t give details at this moment.”
“There’s disgraceful things in terms of a major investigation, the maintenance of a scene, the gathering of evidence, and we have a complete, lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology and also this destructive tendency here to engage in serious violence.
“We are drafting and resources to deal with that and that will be dealt with properly.
“I have given full direction to the resources in DMR in respect of making arrests on bring offenders to justice.
“It’s our responsibility to make sure that we police the streets and part of that is we ask people to act responsibly, not to listen to the misinformation and rumour that is circulating on social media.
“The facts are being established, but the facts are still not clear and a lot of the rumour and innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes.”
Harris says he hasn’t ruled out any motive and said he will keep an open eye as to why this has happened.
Adds there is a “strong possibility” someone else might be seriously injured with protests around Parnell Square.
Resources have been drawn in from neighbouring regions as a result.
Harris says these protests are “distracting from what is a very major crime”.
Drew Harris calls the protests “disgraceful” and pleads for them to go home and allow the gardaí to carry out their duties.
“There is a hooligan faction who are only interested in causing damage and mayhem in the city centre.”
Drew Harris confirms that a garda car has been damaged since the stabbing incident.
He adds that the motive is unclear.
Harris appeals for any witnesses to come forward and describes it as a “full and major investigation”.
Said a young girl and women is “seriously injured”.
He adds that there are “disgraceful scenes” with a “lunatic” faction “driven by a far-right ideology”.
Harris says all resources will be deployed to deal with this and to police the streets.
Pleads with people not to listen to disinformation and rumour on social media.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will deliver a second briefing to the media in the next few minutes.
We will bring you those remarks shortly.
There are scenes of unrest and protest close to the scene of the stabbing and a car appears to have been set alight.
Geraghty said that Gardaí are in touch with the parents of the injured children, and children who witnessed the attack “and may be traumatised”.
On the scenes of unrest that are occurring near the scene of the attack on Parnell Square East and across the city tonight, Geraghty said: “We are aware that people are concerned about what has happened today.
“Our message is that this, we believe, was a standalone incident. It wasn’t connected to wider issues… we’d ask people not to jump to conclusions or make assumptions.”
Geraghty said the person of interest – the man in his 50s – is receiving medical treatment at this time.
He is yet to be questioned and is the lone suspect in the case, and Gardaí are not seeking to speak with anyone else at this time.
Geraghty said that at this stage, there is no indication that this was a terror related attack.
“Indications are that this was a standalone incident, and we need to determine the reasons behind it, but we don’t believe it is related to anything else going on in the city or country,” he said.
He could not comment on the perpetrator’s nationality.
Gardaí have applauded the brave members of the public who managed to subdue a man in his 50s who was wielding a knife, and caused serious injuries to two young girls aged 5 and 6, and a 5-year-old boy, as well as a woman in her thirties who was a creche staff member.
Superintendent Liam Geraghty said that the young girl, aged five, is in a serious condition and receiving “emergency medical treatment” at CHI Temple Street Hospital.
He voiced his thanks to the members of the public who intervened in the attack and said they got involved in a “traumatic and potentially very dangerous situation”.
Emergency services arrived on the scene within minutes, followed by Gardaí.
Following the attack, there has been disruptions to Dublin Bus and Luas services in the area.
There are no Green Line Luas services running between St Stephens Green to Dominick.
Meanwhile, Dublin Bus has the following diversions in place:
Southbound Routes: Buses cannot serve Parnell Square East, they are operating normal route to Frederick Street North, diverting via Denmark Street, Gardiner Street, Cathal Brugha Street, O’Connell Street and back on to normal route.
Northbound Routes: Significant delays is expected to northbound traffic on O’Connell Street throughout the evening.
Speaking to reporters in the past hours, Justice Minister Helen McEntee labelled the incident an “attack on innocence itself”.
She added that there is a “definite line of inquiry” and that her thoughts are with the entire school community.
McEntee said she is in “constant communication” with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to “make sure that the person responsible is brought to justice”.
Meanwhile, Minister Paschal Donohoe called it “the very darkest of days” for those involved.
Donohoe said it was also a “dark day for our country overall” and added that it is the “worst possible nightmare for all of us”.
He said he could “barely imagine the scene of trauma” of those who witnesses the attack and added that the “country is united”.
Donohoe also praised gardaí for their quick response to the incident and called on everyone to support the gardaí in their work.
Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said in a briefing with reporters that investigators were satisfied there was no terror-related activity and that the incident appeared to be a stand-alone attack.
He said he was not in a position to confirm any connection between the perpetrator and any of the victims.
The latest statement from gardaí:
An Garda Síochána continue to investigate all the circumstances of a serious assault which occurred on Parnell Square East shortly after 1:30pm this afternoon Thursday, 23rd November 2023.
Preliminary indications are that a male attacked a number of people on Parnell Square East.
Five (5) casualties have been taken to hospitals in the Dublin Region.
These casualties include three (3) young children, an adult female and an adult male.
One girl aged 5 has sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving emergency medical treatment in CHI Temple Street.
A boy aged 5 and a girl aged 6 years, who received less serious injuries were brought to CHI Crumlin for treatment. The boy has since been discharged from CHI Crumlin.
An Garda Síochána is providing support to the children’s parents.
The adult female in her 30s is being treated for serious injuries at the Mater Hospital.
An adult male in his 50s is also being treated for serious injuries at a Hospital in the Dublin Region.
The scene remains sealed off at this time and a technical examination of the scene is ongoing.
An incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.
An Garda Síochána is following a definite line of inquiry. The male in his 50s is a person of interest in this investigation. An Garda Síochána is not looking for any other person at this time.
An Garda Síochána continues to have an open mind at this early stage of the investigation.
An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with any information on this attack to contact investigating Gardaí. Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to any person who may have mobile phone footage of the attack or the immediate aftermath to make this footage available to An Garda Síochána.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668600 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
An Garda Síochána are not in a position to provide any further information at this early stage of the investigation.
Some recent tweets from our reporters close to the scene this evening:
Dublin Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste issued this statement:
“On behalf of all the citizens of Dublin, I want to express my complete shock and sadness at the attack in Parnell Square today.
“To think that evil like this could happen, particularly to innocent children, is just devastating.
“The thoughts of our City are with the families involved this evening and, like everyone else, I am praying that these children and the adult involved will make a full recovery.
“I want to thank the brave members of the public who assisted at the scene, the emergency services who responded within minutes and the hospital staff who are caring for those attacked.”
Here are some images from our colleagues in Rollingnews.ie of the Garda operation at the scene. Gardaí are continuing to maintain a strong presence in the area – they have deployed the public order unit along with uniform gardaí.
Speaking in Waterford this afternoon Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told reporters that a “full garda operation has swung into place” and confirmed that gardaí are seeking no one else in connection to the attack.
While he said the “motivation behind this incident will be very important in terms of the investigation” he added that it is “too early to say it’s either this or the other”.
Harris said he was “aware of speculation on social media” and said that “some of it is extremely unhelpful, to the point of being malicious”.
He also confirmed that members of the public tackled the perpetrator, saying:
“In effect, they grappled with this individual and that allowed gardaí on arrival to arrest this individual.”
“The reaction is one of absolute shock, the community is numbered by this. This is an appalling event and people are horrified and children even witnessing this have been traumatised,” McDonald said in her comments.
“My heart goes out to them to the whole school community, children, parents, teachers.”
McDonald said that she believed the assailant was in custody.
“The Gardaí acted swiftly in this matter but this is the last thing any of us expected on a Thursday afternoon where children should come safely from school and collected by their parents.
“I only pray now that the injured make a full recovery and the assailant I understand is in custody and people will take some comfort from that but the community is stunned and horrified.”
Local Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said in a statement that there were “no words to describe the devastation we are feeling” following the horrific knife attack.
He added:
“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of the emergency services who attended this afternoon’s distressing scene and the people who placed themselves in harm’s way to intervene.
“I will be asking the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner to keep the north inner city community updated on the progress of the investigation.
“It is vital that the full circumstances of what happened are known – and the perpetrator brought to justice.”
Mary Lou McDonald speaking to reporters at the scene this evening:
Sinn Féin leader and local TD Mary Lou McDonald said in a statement she was “shocked and horrified” at the incident on Parnell Square.
She said her thoughts and prayers are with the families and with the staff in Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire.
She added:“I am horrified by the incident that has happened in Parnell Square today. There is shock throughout the community.
“I have just spoken to the Principal of Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire and relayed my support to the school community.
“I want to send my solidarity to the families of those attacked. As a parent, I can only imagine what they are going through right now.
“The community in the north inner-city stands with them.
“I want to commend the Gardaí for the speed of their response.”
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is being updated by Minister McEntee on the situation.
“The facts in this matter are still emerging,” he said in a statement.
“The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that.”
Parnell Square East is a busy transit route that runs through the north of Dublin City Centre and onto O’Connell Street.
The scene at the attack remained tense this evening, as people approach the garda cordon to shout at the assembled gardaí.
“You should be f*cking ashamed of yourselves,” one man shouted.
“They’re not the worst, it’s the politicians,” another yelled. Another shouted Ashling Murphy’s name at gardaí.
The Stardust inquest which was taking place in the nearby Rotunda Hospital, which is partly located on Parnell Square East, has been suspended until tomorrow due to the incident.
The coroner, Myra Cullinane, told the jury that a “very significant tragic event” had occured at the perimeter of the Rotunda grounds.
The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, has said that gardaí are not looking for any other person in connection with the attack.
The Journal spoke with one grandmother who had collected her five-year-old granddaughter from the school minutes before the incident happened.
“It’s her classmates. I’m just in shock. I just hope the kids are alright, and the teachers,” she said.
“They’re not letting us know anything. We’re hearing all different stories.
“The principal said he [the attacker] started slashing the knife like that… and at the kids. That’s all I know. I didn’t see it happen.”
A senior government source said that the incident is not believed to be terror-related.
Large numbers of parents of children from the school gathered at either end of the cordon this afternoon, anxiously looking for information about their children.
Gardaí have said they are following a definite line of inquiry in the wake of this afternoon’s attack, which happened on a busy transit route at the top of O’Connell Street in Dublin.
Five people have been hospitalised in a suspected stabbing near a school at Parnell Square East.
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.
Two of the injured people – a woman and a little girl – have sustained serious injuries, An Gardaí Siochána said.
The attack happened as the junior and senior infant children were being lined up to go to the creche for the after-school club that they usually have before they get picked up.
The Journal understands that the injured woman is a staff member from a local creche.
The two other children and an adult male are being treated for less serious injuries.
The injured man is believed to be the attacker.
