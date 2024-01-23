Dublin Simon Community’s ‘first-of-a-kind’ health and addiction care facility to open mid-year

DUBLIN SIMON COMMUNITY’S new health and addiction care facility is on course to open by the middle of the year, pending confirmation of funding by the HSE and the Department of Health.

The charity, which supports those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, describes the new facility as a “first-of-a-kind” service that will support people to transition out of homelessness.

The 100-bed health and addiction Care development at Usher’s Island is on track to be completed by mid-2024, having been first announced in 2021.

The new six-storey development will expand an existing treatment and recovery provision, and increase the current bed quota from 50 to 100.

Dublin Simon Community estimates that over 800 clients will go through the facility annually, with a minimum of 80 adults expected to be receiving health care in this facility on any given night.

However, Dublin Simon said this is contingent on funding confirmation by the HSE and the Department.

A spokesperson today said: “Despite significant construction progress, confirmation of funding is still pending by the Department of Health and the HSE in order to get the facility up and running, with the funding amount confirmed to date only sufficient to operate 100 beds for less than two months.”

Majella Darcy, director of programmes at Dublin Simon Community, said the facility will be a “game-changer” that will generate substantial saving for the HSE.

“The facility will be a game-changer for both the health sector and the homeless community, as when fully funded it will save millions each year for the health system by reducing the burden on public hospitals,” said Darcy.

She noted research that shows homeless adults are six times more likely to attend A&E, four times more likely to be admitted to hospital, and stay in hospital twice as long as people with similar symptoms who are housed.

“The facility will generate savings in excess of €22,000,000 annually to the HSE,” said Darcy, “along with delivering a projected reduction in the region of 33,000 bed days required in acute hospitals and/or emergency department beds in the Dublin area.”

Darcy added that “adequate funding” will enable Dublin Simon to “recruit staff highly skilled in working with adults experiencing multiple traumas and triple diagnoses”.

She added: “It will also enable us to add 50 very much needed short stay, health, and addiction homeless-specific beds to the greater Dublin area.

“Without funding, we will need to close some of our existing beds. These existing services have been running at a deficit for over 15 years.

“The facility will deliver tangible annual financial savings to the HSE at a time when there are so many people on hospital trollies, as well as long term savings by investing in social capital and decreasing in population health risks.”