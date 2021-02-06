Tributes paid at funeral of teenage boy killed in Dublin last month

Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

TRIBUTES WERE PAID this morning at the funeral of a young man described as a “bubbly character” who was “adored by his family”.

The teenager was killed following an altercation in Dublin city last month. He cannot be named due to court restrictions.

The funeral took place in north Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Due to Covid-19 measures, attendance was limited at today’s funeral in north Dublin.

Friends of the teenager gathered outside the church this morning to pay tribute to their classmate and teammate.

Inside the church, he was described as a “talented sportsman” who had the potential for a future career within sport.

Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

He had had a trial with a professional football team in Scotland and gave a very good account of himself, the funeral heard.

He had also represented his local area at country-wide tournaments and excelled.

He was also described as a young man who would be the centre of attention among his peers, telling them jokes to have them “all in stitches laughing”.

Anecdotes were told of the son and brother, and attendees were told “his memories will never be cut short; everybody will do their part to keep his memories going”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The priest acknowledged during the service that a different kind of ceremony would have been given to mark the teenager’s passing in more normal times, and said that it is hoped a further celebration of his life could take place at a later date.

Following the service this morning, he was taken to a local cemetery to be laid to rest.

A man has been charged in connection with the young man’s death.

Comments are closed for legal reasons