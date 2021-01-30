Man charged over fatal stabbing of teenage boy in East Wall

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on East Wall Road in Dublin on Tuesday.
The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 4pm today.
The teenage boy cannot be named because of reporting restrictions under the Children’s Act, as the man has now been charged.
