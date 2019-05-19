Dublin Zoo's latest tiger cubs are now seven months old - here's how they're getting on

THE BIRTH OF two rare Amur tigers of huge significance for Dublin Zoo.

There are as few as 450 of the animals – also know as Siberian tigers – left in the wild, so the birth of two females is of significance.

The pair made an appearance on RTÉ One’s The Zoo at the weekend, with keepers getting a rare chance to examine the cubs up close.

Serena and Alena turned seven months old this week and Ciaran McMahon, the zoo keeper in charge of their care at Dublin Zoo, told us that they are thriving.

Watch the video above for our full report. The Zoo airs on RTÉ One at 6.30pm, Saturday.