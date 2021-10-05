#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 5 October 2021
Scattered showers ahead but temperatures could reach 20 degrees later this week

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 7:10 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEAVY CLOUD AND scattered showers look set to dominate the next few days but temperatures could reach as high as 20 degrees in some parts of the country later this week. 

Today will see a mix of sunshine and showers with highest temperatures ranging between 12 and 15 degrees, according to Met Éireann, while tonight will be mostly dry with some mist and fog in parts. 

Tomorrow will be cloudy and overcast with persistent rain and drizzle across the west and northwest. 

Longer drier spells will develop later tomorrow with some brighter spells breaking through. It will be a very humid and mild day with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. 

Thursday will see further outbreaks of rain but some brighter spells across the midlands and east where it will be driest. Highest temperatures will range between 16 and 20 degrees. 

Looking to Friday and the weekend, we’ll see more outbreaks of rain with temperatures remaining mild while Sunday looks set to be mostly dry with sunny spells. 

