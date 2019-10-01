Cancellations and delays at Dublin Airport as stormy weather hits east coast

There were delays and cancellations at Dublin Airport today.

There were delays and cancellations at Dublin Airport today.

STRONG WINDS have caused delays and cancellations at Dublin Airport after bad weather hit the east coast today.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport told TheJournal.ie that six flights were cancelled and several were delayed due to today’s windy conditions. One flight was also diverted.

“Passengers are advised to check latest flight information with their airline before coming to the airport,” they said.

The coast guard in Dun Laoghaire has also closed the harbour in response to today’s stormy conditions.

Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard warned that the harbour piers were being closed to the public.

Strong wind and rain have hit Dublin and parts of the east coast today.

“The East coast and Harbours are experiencing YELLOW alert weather warnings. Harbour Piers are being closed. The Coast Line is not safe,” they posted on Facebook.

The country is currently preparing for the possibility that Storm Lorenzo, a “a large and powerful hurricane”, could hit Ireland.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council posted on Twitter that the East Pier would be closing from 12.30pm today due to “strong winds and waves within the Harbour”.

We will be closing the #EastPier from 12.30 today due to strong winds and waves within the Harbour. pic.twitter.com/XeeiltzMcm — dlrcc (@dlrcc) October 1, 2019 Source: dlrcc /Twitter

A meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group will take place today at 4pm. Met Éireann is currently monitoring the progress of Hurricane Lorenzo, with warnings that there is a “high probability” that it will track close to Ireland later this week.

The group – which consists of emergency personnel and key State services – will convene at 4pm this afternoon.

It is expected that the storm will track close to or over Ireland later on Thursday or early Friday – causing high seas, severe winds and heavy rain.

This is the first harbour that has been officially closed as a result of the stormy conditions.

With reporting from Sean Murray