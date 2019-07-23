Man arrested in connection with Dundalk cemetery incident set to appear in court this morning

THE MAN ARRESTED in connection with the incident where a car drove into a crowd of people at a cemetery in Co Louth is expected to appear in court this morning.

On Sunday, a dark-coloured car drove at a number of people in St Patrick’s Cemetery in Dowdallshill, Dundalk where an annual ‘blessing of the graves’ event was taking place.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested at the scene. He will appear at Drogheda District Court at 10am this morning charged in connection with the incident.

A man was seriously injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, while a number of other people also received minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident to come forward.

On Sunday, local Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú said that the person driving the vehicle should bear full responsibility for their actions.

“People are very angry that anyone would show such disregard for people’s safety. It is absolutely appalling and unjustifiable behaviour,” he said.