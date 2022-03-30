#Open journalism No news is bad news

Land Development Agency lodges plans for close to 1,000 homes on Central Mental Hospital site

The project consists of 940 apartments, 17 duplexes and 20 houses.

By Ian Curran Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5725037
Image: LDA
Image: LDA

THE LAND DEVELOPMENT Agency (LDA) has lodged plans for the construction of 977 social and affordable homes on the site of the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum in south County Dublin.

The project, which consists of 940 apartments, 17 duplexes and 20 houses, is a downgrade on previous plans for the redevelopment of the site.

The LDA, which is responsible for developing State-owned lands for housing, announced initial plans in 2020 for a 14-storey apartment block on the site, delivering in excess of 1,200 homes.

But the height of the scheme was reduced down to 11 storeys when the agency published its ‘Masterplan’ last year in response to concerns raised by local residents. 

It has now been reduced to seven storeys along with the number of homes to be delivered, which has been cut by over 22% from over 1,200 homes to 977, according to plans lodged with An Bord Pleanála today. It follows a multi-stage consultation with residents and local politicians.

The planning application covers 9.4 hectares of the 11.4-hectare site, the LDA said in a statement today.

“We are excited to be making this planning application for the largest LDA project to date, that will showcase our ability to make efficient use of public land to help address the country’s housing shortage,” said LDA Chief Executive John Coleman in a statement.

“We have taken a proactive approach to engaging with the local community, politicians and our partners in Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

“We received extensive and constructive feedback, and I want to thank all who participated in this process which has informed the Masterplan for Dundrum Central.”

Coleman said the project has the potential to be “a transformative development” for the area.

He added, “We have looked to balance the need to optimise use of this landmark state-owned site to deliver much-needed housing with the desire to integrate into an existing neighbourhood.” 

Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

