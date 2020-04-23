This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More than 1,200 new homes to be developed at site of Central Mental Hospital

A planning application is to be submitted by the middle of 2021, with construction to begin in 2022

By Conor McCrave Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 6:51 PM
52 minutes ago 7,998 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082644
CMH site in Dundrum, Co Dublin.
Image: LDA
CMH site in Dundrum, Co Dublin.
CMH site in Dundrum, Co Dublin.
Image: LDA

MORE THAN 1,200 new housing units are to be built at the site of the Central Mental Hosital (CMH) in Dundrum, Co Dublin. 

The Land Development Agency (LDA), which is responsible for opening up State-owned lands for housing, made the announcement today. 

A planning application is to be submitted by the middle of 2021, with construction on the 11.5 hectare site to begin in 2022, once approval is secured from An Bord Pleanála.

The HSE is due to vacate the CMH facility later this year, with patients and staff transferring to a new purpose-built facility in Portrane, Co Dublin.

“This is a truly unique and exciting opportunity to open up a historic piece of land that has been closed off and inaccessible to the wider community since the 1800s,” LDA chief executive, John Coleman said.

“We plan to transform the Dundrum and Windy Arbour area for the better with a landmark sustainable and inclusive new neighbourhood of in excess of 1,200 new homes, incorporating significant period buildings and mature landscaped grounds.

“Given the immediate proximity to quality transport nodes including Luas stations and high-frequency bus routes, sustainability principles will form a major part of the brief to the top-tier design team that we have appointed.”

The LDA said a programme of community engagement and public consultation will be set up to ensure that the development takes account of the needs and concerns of the local community.

Coleman also acknowledged the difficulty posed by the current Covid-19 crisis but said projects will be advanced through remote working. 

“[LDA] design teams are fully engaged using remote working, and we are pressing ahead with all delivery programme stages, such as feasibility, design and planning on our projects, to get as many sites as possible ‘shovel ready’ in the quickest possible timeframe,” he said. 

“The LDA is very much moving forward on its mandate which remains as important as ever.”

The design team will be headed by Irish firm Reddy Architecture & Urbanism, supported by international design consultancy Tyréns – a European firm focused on sustainable design and regeneration – and a number of Irish consultancies. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie