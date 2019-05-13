Family of teen killed in Dundrum stabbing thank public for support

THE FAMILY OF a teenage boy who was stabbed to death on Friday night in south Dublin have thanked the public for the support they have received since his death.

Azzam Raguragui (18) was fatally stabbed in Finsbury park in Dundrum at 8.10pm on Friday.

A teenage boy presented himself to gardaí on Saturday and is assisting with the investigation.

In a family statement issued through gardaí, Abderrahmane Raguragui and Hajiba Elouaddaf said the past few days have been “very difficult and challenging”.

They said they are now putting their “faith in the Irish justice system to hold the perpetrator(s) to account”.

We are grateful for the community support we have received.

The family said they would like to request some space and privacy now to allow them to grieve for Azzam.

Irish Sufi Foundation paid tribute to the 18-year-old at the weekend, describing him as “a kind courteous, respectful and cheerful young man”.

“He was bright, talented and ambitious with aspirations to become a successful entrepreneur. Such a tragic loss.”