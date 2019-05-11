Gardaí appeal for information over fatal stabbing of teenager in Dublin park

GARDAÍ IN DUNDRUM have appealed for information in relation to the fatal stabbing of a teenager which happened yesterday evening.

An 18-year-old (gardaí clarified the man’s age this morning) received fatal injuries following the stabbing at Finsbury Park in Dundrum at approximately 8.10pm.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out later today. The scene is currently preserved and a full technical examination will take place this morning.

It’s understood that a number of people were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is urged to contact the incident room at Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.