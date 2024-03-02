Dunnes managers warned of responsibilities under new baby formula policy, after baby fell ill

MANAGERS IN DUNNES Stores supermarkets across Ireland have been informed of their responsibilities under a new ‘baby formula date check’ policy, which has been in effect since Tuesday.

The new policy comes after the HSE and the FSAI launched an investigation into how expired baby formula came to be sold in a branch of Dunnes Stores.

The FSAI is investigating complaints related to consumption of out-of-date baby formula by infants. It has stated that it is aware of a complaint related to one identified Dunnes Stores were out-of-date formula was purchased. An infant who consumed it subsequently fell ill.

Now, Dunnes has sent managers an extensive document outlining how all baby food and baby milk on shelves will need to be checked “every week” until further notice.

The document, seen by The Journal, says that Dunnes will now have a “committed focus on our date checking policy for baby milk and food”. Under a section titled “I am the store manager”, the document states:

“I am responsible for ensuring that all baby food and baby milk products sold in my store is within its best before date.

“All baby milk and baby food checks take place on the Monday of every week in every [Republic of Ireland / Northern Ireland] store. They must be completed on the day, without exception.

“I meet the team members [carrying out date checks] once they have finished. I ask them if they found any baby milk or baby food products with a best before date of minus four weeks, record to waste. This product should be opened and contents emptied into the waste wheelie bin.

“I confirm the outcome of the weekly baby milk and baby good date check no later than 24 hours after the weekly date by sending an email”.

The document also outlines detailed instructions for the staff member who will act as the ‘date checker’.

Advertisement

It says that all baby milk and food that remains on shelves must have a best before date at least four weeks ahead of the current date.

The document instructs that these products should “never” be placed in the reduced to clear section.

It says that staff should check “behind shelves and under shelving units to ensure no product has fallen off shelves”.

This staff member will also have to check every baby milk and food product in the store room.

HSE environmental health officers are also involved in the ongoing investigation. The HSE has said that as this matter is ongoing, it cannot comment further.

Out-of-date baby formula loses its nutritional value, which can lead to babies not getting enough calories or nutrients. Very out-of-date formula can contain harmful bacteria in some cases, paediatricians have warned.

The FSAI did not say by how long the formula related to these complaints had been expired for and could not confirm if the illness was related to the consumption of the formula milk. The Journal has contacted Dunnes Stores for comment.