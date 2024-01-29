DUP to hold crunch meeting this evening as speculation of Stormont return intensifies

THE DUP WILL hold a crunch meeting this evening as its party leader briefs senior members on UK government proposals aimed at ending Stormont’s powersharing impasse.

The Stormont Assembly has been collapsed for almost two years while the unionist party refuses to participate until its concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements have been addressed by the UK government.

Senior civil servants are running Stormont departments, with limited powers, in the absence of local ministers.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said before Christmas that his negotiations with the DUP over the Windsor Framework had concluded.

Although the DUP has been holding out since then for more clarification on the UK government’s proposals, it appears to be approaching the juncture when it decides whether to reject or accept the deal that would end the powersharing deadlock.

On Friday, members of the DUP’s 130-strong party executive were invited to a short notice meeting at 7pm this evening.

The invitation said the gathering, at a yet undisclosed location in Northern Ireland, would see party leader Jeffrey Donaldson provide a “detailed update on the current political situation”.

If Donaldson presses for an acceptance of the UK government’s proposals and a Stormont return, he is expected to face stiff opposition from some unionists, both inside and outside his party.

They believe the boycott should only end once all the economic barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, and the subsequent Windsor Framework, are removed.

While the mooted deal being offered by the UK government will seek to reduce red tape associated with arrangements, and offer additional measures aimed at strengthening GB-NI ties, they will not result in the axing of the EU and UK’s jointly agreed protocol and framework.

Last week, in an impassioned speech at Westminster, Donaldson said he had received threats amid the speculation over an impending deal. The DUP has reported the incidents to the police.

In December, the UK Government offered a £3.3 billion (€3.85 billion) package to stabilise finances in Northern Ireland, including £600 million (€700 million) to settle public sector pay claims.

However, it will only be available when the Stormont institutions are restored and the DUP vetoed a last-ditch effort to restore Stormont on 17 January ahead of major industrial action across the North.

Thousands of public sector workers took part in strike action on 18 January, where calls were made for Heaton-Harris to release the funds for pay claims and for the DUP to return to Stormont.

Other parties

Speaking to RTÉ yesterday, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the time has come for the DUP to make a decision.

“We’ve been here so many times, there’s been so many false dawns when it comes to the DUP, and the DUP really need to end this blockade of this Assembly and accept the fact that people in the Assembly election (in May 2022) voted for change and the dynamics are changing and have changed in the north,” Doherty said.

“We have to get off this endless merry-go-round in relation to will they, won’t they?”

On Friday, senior DUP MLA and former party leader Edwin Poots criticised some other unionists who have accused his party of being “traitors”.

He suggested his party had extracted meaningful concessions from the UK government.

“Why would we have done what we’ve done for the last two years and go back with nothing, and people should reflect on that,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

On Saturday, leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party Jim Allister, one of those calling for the DUP to maintain its blockade, urged opponents of the post-Brexit trading arrangements to stand firm.

“Unionism is facing a defining moment. A moment of decision that will set Northern Ireland’s course for years to come,” Allister said.

“Either NI will embark on transition out of the UK by unionists implementing the template designed for that purpose, the Protocol, or unionism will hold the line and refuse to put its hand to its own destruction,” he said.

“This is a decision so momentous as to rise above questions of party loyalty.” he added.

“If the worst happens and the DUP gives up the fight, then all who see the issues need to stand together.”

Additional reporting by Press Association