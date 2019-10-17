No agreement: DUP throw huge spanner in the works by rejecting proposed Brexit deal

THE DUP APPEARS to have scuppered rising hopes for a Brexit deal, saying this morning that the party “could not support whats is being suggested”.

After intense negotiations yesterday failed to rubber stamp agreement on all sides, it had been reported last night that only a couple of issues remained outstanding ahead of today’s EU Council summit.

Last night, EU Council President Donald Tusk had said that although the EU and UK had been close to a deal, there were now “certain doubts”.

With hardline Brexiteers in the Tory party from the ERG seemingly moving towards supporting the deal, the doubts referred to by Tusk were assumed to be a reference to the DUP’s position.

In a statement this morning, party leader Arlene Foster MLA and her deputy Nigel Dodds MP have said they cannot support the proposals “as things stand”.

“We have been involved in ongoing discussions with the government.

As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT,” the DUP said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with the government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.”

The consent issues the DUP refers to are the mechanisms by which Stormont would have control over Northern Ireland’s position within the customs union in the case of a Northern Ireland-only backstop.

Discussions had been ongoing over when Stormont could review the backstop and how it would come to a decision, either by simple majority or with an effective veto for both unionist and nationalist politicians.

More to follow