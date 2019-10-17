This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No agreement: DUP throw huge spanner in the works by rejecting proposed Brexit deal

The party said it cannot support the proposals “as things stand”.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 7:02 AM
22 minutes ago 5,560 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4854806
DUP leader Arlene Foster.
Image: ISABEL INFANTES
DUP leader Arlene Foster.
DUP leader Arlene Foster.
Image: ISABEL INFANTES

THE DUP APPEARS to have scuppered rising hopes for a Brexit deal, saying this morning that the party “could not support whats is being suggested”.

After intense negotiations yesterday failed to rubber stamp agreement on all sides, it had been reported last night that only a couple of issues remained outstanding ahead of today’s EU Council summit

Last night, EU Council President Donald Tusk had said that although the EU and UK had been close to a deal, there were now “certain doubts”.

With hardline Brexiteers in the Tory party from the ERG seemingly moving towards supporting the deal, the doubts referred to by Tusk were assumed to be a reference to the DUP’s position. 

In a statement this morning, party leader Arlene Foster MLA and her deputy Nigel Dodds MP have said they cannot support the proposals “as things stand”. 

“We have been involved in ongoing discussions with the government.
As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT,” the DUP said in a statement. 

“We will continue to work with the government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.”

The consent issues the DUP refers to are the mechanisms by which Stormont would have control over Northern Ireland’s position within the customs union in the case of a Northern Ireland-only backstop. 

Related Read

08.08.19 The Explainer: What is the Irish backstop?

Discussions had been ongoing over when Stormont could review the backstop and how it would come to a decision, either by simple majority or with an effective veto for both unionist and nationalist politicians.

More to follow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie