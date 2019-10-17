UK and EU agree Brexit deal after intense negotiations

THE UK AND EU have agreed a new Brexit deal after intense negotiations.

The revised version of the Withdrawal Agreement was reached just in time for a crucial EU summit being held today and tomorrow.

The deal comes after the DUP this morning temporarily rejected the revised agreement.

Jean-Claude Juncker called it a “fair and balanced” agreement.

Source: Boris Johnson/Twitter

The new deal will be discussed at the EU summit, before being voted on in the British House of Commons.

Speaking on Tuesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously told him he is confident of getting MPs to back the deal.

Varadkar stated that when he met Johnson last week, the prime minister said if the UK and EU could come to an agreement “he was confident that he would be able to get it through the House of Commons”.

