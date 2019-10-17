This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK and EU agree Brexit deal after intense negotiations

The revised version of the Withdrawal Agreement was reached just in time for a crucial EU summit.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 10:38 AM
6 minutes ago 6,717 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4852856
Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps out of 10 Downing Street yesterday.
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps out of 10 Downing Street yesterday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps out of 10 Downing Street yesterday.
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

THE UK AND EU have agreed a new Brexit deal after intense negotiations.

The revised version of the Withdrawal Agreement was reached just in time for a crucial EU summit being held today and tomorrow.

The deal comes after the DUP this morning temporarily rejected the revised agreement. 

Jean-Claude Juncker called it a “fair and balanced” agreement. 

Tweet by @Boris Johnson Source: Boris Johnson/Twitter

The new deal will be discussed at the EU summit, before being voted on in the British House of Commons.

Related Read

15.10.19 Varadkar says Johnson told him he's confident of getting MPs to back Brexit deal

Speaking on Tuesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously told him he is confident of getting MPs to back the deal.

Varadkar stated that when he met Johnson last week, the prime minister said if the UK and EU could come to an agreement “he was confident that he would be able to get it through the House of Commons”.

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie