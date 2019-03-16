Varadkar says DUP 'don't want a no-deal'

Christina Finn reporting from Chicago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he believes the DUP do not want Britain to crash out of the EU.

Speaking to reporters in Chicago, where he is on the second leg of his St Patrick’s day trip in the States, he said:

“I had a chance actually to meet with Arlene Foster yesterday in Washington DC so I got to hear her perspective and she heard mine,” he said.

Varadkar and Foster both attended the Ireland Funds dinner on Wednesday evening in Washington. While Foster was seated on the table next to Varadkar, she was seen moving tables at the end of the evening and sitting next to the Taoiseach.

She was also present for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House, as well as the Speakers lunch on Capitol Hill.

“I certainly have the sense that the DUP would like the UK to leave the European Union with a deal, that they don’t want no deal either so at the moment they’re in discussions with the British government about how they might approach the next vote but they’re discussions that I’m not party to,” said Varadkar.

The DUP is set to resume discussions with the British government on Monday ahead of an expected third Westminster vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal next week.

It is understood that a team led by deputy leader Nigel Dodds yesterday met a range of high-ranking Tories about the withdrawal agreement, with the discussions described as “constructive”.

Varadkar has said that Ireland has always been open to an extension of Article 50, which push out the date for Brexit, but he told the media in Washington this week that an extension would have to have a “purpose”.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told France 24 news channel that he also does not want to see “rolling” deadlines for Brexit.

He added that the Irish government “won’t be an obstacle” to an extension to the Brexit process, which Theresa May is expected to request next week at a meeting of EU leaders.