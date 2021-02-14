DUP says a two-island approach to international travel is worth 'exploring'

THE DUP HAVE said there is “value in exploring” a two-island approach by Ireland and the UK to international travel as part of the pandemic response.

The party’s leader in Westminster, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said there was a lot of scope for cooperation in the Common Travel Area that operates between the two islands.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said last week that preliminary discussions on such an approach have begun with the UK government.

Asked about an approach that would encompass England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, Donaldson said: “I think there is value in exploring that, yes.”

He told Newstalk’s On The Record with Gavan Reilly: “As I’ve said it needs to be done on a United Kingdom and Common Travel Area basis.”

“I think there is a lot of scope for cooperation on the whole question of the Common Travel Area,” Donaldson said.

“Certainly, in terms of international visitors coming in to the Common Travel Area, there is scope for greater cooperation,” he said.

The UK has recently announced strict new mandatory hotel quarantine measures for passengers arriving from 33 “red list” countries.

Penalties of up to £10,0000 or 10 years in prison have been introduced for those who try to conceal that they are travelling from a red list country.

Ireland has announced its own list of 20 red list countries but has swerved such severe penalties for non-compliance.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

At a press conference last week, Varadkar backed a two-island approach.

“The best thing I think we can do is try to coordinate,” Varadkar said.

“Because if Northern Ireland is a back door to the Republic of Ireland, Ireland is a backdoor to Britain and to England,” he said.

“The best thing we can do is work together on this, and I’m a strong advocate of the two-islands strategy, Britain and Ireland, as much as we can, aligning and working together.”