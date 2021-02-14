11 deaths and 176 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland have confirmed that 176 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

In its latest update, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed that 11 more people have died with Covid-19, 10 which occurred in the most recent 24 hour reporting period.

The total number of people who have died with Covid-19 in the North now stands at 1,996, while the number of positive cases overall has reached 108,913.

The highest proportion of cases in today’s figures come from Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon, where 47 new cases were confirmed.

Belfast has reported 28 further cases.

In hospitals, which are operating at 89% occupancy today, there are 476 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19, with 58 in ICU.

There are 78 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

Yesterday, there were ten deaths and 303 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Over 400,000 vaccines against Covid-19 have been delivered in Northern Ireland.

As of 11 February, 401,966 doses were administered, including 373,414 first doses and 28,552 second doses.