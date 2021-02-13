10 deaths and 303 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland have confirmed a further 303 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

Additionally, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has recorded 10 more Covid-19 deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the first outbreak of the virus in the North now stands at 108,737, while 1,985 people have died.

Hospital occupancy in the North is at 92% today. 470 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 59 in ICU.

Around half of the daily cases confirmed between midnight on 11 February and midnight on 12 February are split between Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; Belfast; and Mid Ulster, where 67, 47 and 41 new cases were reported respectively.

There are 78 active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

Yesterday, there were 407 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths reported.

Over 400,000 vaccines against Covid-19 have been delivered in Northern Ireland.

As of 11 February, 401,966 doses were administered, including 373,414 first doses and 28,552 second doses.