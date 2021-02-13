#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Saturday 13 February 2021
Advertisement

10 deaths and 303 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Over 400,000 vaccines against Covid-19 have been delivered in Northern Ireland.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 13 Feb 2021, 2:10 PM
37 minutes ago 1,304 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5353687
Image: Shutterstock/Madrugada Verde
Image: Shutterstock/Madrugada Verde

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland have confirmed a further 303 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

Additionally, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has recorded 10 more Covid-19 deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the first outbreak of the virus in the North now stands at 108,737, while 1,985 people have died.

Hospital occupancy in the North is at 92% today. 470 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 59 in ICU.

Around half of the daily cases confirmed between midnight on 11 February and midnight on 12 February are split between Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; Belfast; and Mid Ulster, where 67, 47 and 41 new cases were reported respectively.

There are 78 active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

Yesterday, there were 407 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths reported.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Over 400,000 vaccines against Covid-19 have been delivered in Northern Ireland. 

As of 11 February, 401,966 doses were administered, including 373,414 first doses and 28,552 second doses.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie