This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutch prime minister didn't visit dying mother due to lockdown measures

Mark Rutte today announced the recent death of his 96-year-old mother in a care home in The Hague.

By AFP Monday 25 May 2020, 10:10 PM
49 minutes ago 10,741 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5107471
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte at a press conference last week.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte at a press conference last week.
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte at a press conference last week.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER Mark Rutte was unable to visit his dying mother in her final weeks because he obeyed coronavirus restrictions against visiting care homes, his office said today.

The news about Rutte emerged as the UK was dealing with a political row after allegations that Boris Johnsons’ chief aide Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules to travel cross-country to stay on his parents’ estate.

Rutte today announced the death of 96-year-old Mieke Rutte-Dilling in a home in The Hague on 13 May, nearly two months after the government shut all such institutions to the public on 20 March.

“The prime minister has complied with all directives”, Rutte’s spokesman told AFP when asked about reports that he had stuck to the rules and therefore had not seen his mother before she died.

His mother did not die of Covid-19, although there had earlier been an outbreak of the disease in the home where she was living, Dutch media reported.

Rutte earlier announced his mother’s death, saying that “in addition to the great sadness and all fond memories, my family and I also have a feeling of gratitude that we were allowed to have her with us for so long.”

We have now said goodbye to her in a family circle and hope to be able to deal with this great loss in peace in the near future.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dutch authorities allowed individual visits to some care homes from today, a measure that will be extended to all of them on 15 June.

The Netherlands – which has imposed an “intelligent lockdown” with less strict conditions than many other European countries – has so far recorded 5,830 coronavirus deaths and 45,445 infections

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie