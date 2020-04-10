Family 'very concerned' for welfare of 19-year-old missing since last Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Dylan Lavelle from Co Meath.

The 19-year-old was last seen in Trim on Saturday 4 April.

He is described as being 5’10″, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí believe that Dylan may be in the Dundalk area.

“Dylan’s family and Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Trim on 46 48 1540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.