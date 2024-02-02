€3.1 million worth of cocaine seized following search of vehicle in Co Wicklow

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized €3.1 million worth of cocaine and €213,000 in cash during a day of action yesterday.

The arrests were made as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of a drug trafficking network based in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) and Eastern Region.

A total of 37 dwellings, businesses and vehicles were searched in Dublin and Wicklow.

Following the search of a vehicle in Wicklow, 44kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €3.1 million was seized.

A man, aged in his 30s, is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in the DMR in connection with this search.

Advertisement

Gardaí also discovered €213,000 in cash at a residence in Clondalkin.

Another man, aged in his 30s, is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in the DMR as part of this investigation.

A further €140,000 in cash was seized in other searches. A total of €353,000 was seized as part of the operation. In excess of €280,000 was frozen in bank accounts.

Eight vehicles, estimated to be worth over €200,000 were seized as evidence of money laundering and proceeds of crime.

A quantity of jewellery, including designer watches, electronic devices, laptops, and smartphones were also seized.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.