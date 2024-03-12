Advertisement
Over €5 million worth of illegal tobacco seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers seized approximately 6,090 kilograms of tobacco.
30 minutes ago

Photo 1 Dublin Port tobacco seizure on 11.03.2024 Image of the seizure made by Revenue at Dublin Port yesterday. Revenue Revenue

OVER €5 MILLION worth of illegal tobacco was seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port yesterday.

The illegal cigarettes, labelled ‘Flandria’, were located in a container on a vehicle which arrived at the port from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The seizure, weighing in at approximately 6,090 kilograms, would have resulted in a potential loss of over €3 million to the Exchequer, according to a Revenue spokesperson.

Investigations into the shipment are ongoing. The total value of the cigarettes was approximately €5,021,800.

