'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today

THE EAGER BEAVER clothes shop in Temple Bar is calling it a day after 33 years in business.

The well-known retailer, located at the top of Crown Alley, was there throughout the rival of Temple Bar, and while other businesses folded or moved on, The Eager Beaver survived. Its owners, Robert and Siobhán Woodnutt, plan to retire.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Robert paid tribute to the staff and customers they have had throughout the years.

The Eager Beaver – whose name comes from a DJ slot Robert had on an ocean survey ship’s on-board radio – opens its doors at 10am today and closes them for the last time at 6pm.

