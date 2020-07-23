Eamon Ryan retains position as Green Party leader after narrow victory over Catherine Martin

INCUMBENT GREEN PARTY leader Eamon Ryan has secured enough votes in the party’s leadership contest to retain his post.

Ryan had gone up against the party’s deputy leader Catherine Martin in a bid to secure the position.

Ryan won by 48 votes, receiving 994 votes against Catherine Martin’s 946.

The newly elected leader said it was a “really close result, no doubt about that”. He thanked Martin for what he described as a civil leadership contest.

“I’m committed to doing everything I can to try and help this party, and by that helping the country and our people through what is a very challenging period,” he said, adding that that work had started today with the announcement of the July stimulus plan.

Ryan added that he “looks forward to what comes next”.

Catherine Martin thanked party officials and her campaign and said her party was stronger for having had the contest.

She extended her congratulations to Ryan and said she would continue to support his leadership and that she would call on her supporters to also do so.

Ahead of the vote, Green Party members - 2,336 in Republic of Ireland and 598 in Northern Ireland – were sent a postal ballot.

1,950 votes were returned and 10 were spoiled.

Counting began this morning and results were announced online this evening.

Ryan – who has held the post since 2011 – was appointed Minister for Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport in the new government.

Martin was appointed deputy leader in 2011 and currently serves as Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.