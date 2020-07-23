This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 July, 2020
Saoirse McHugh has left the Green Party

“This government, I believe (and I hope I’m wrong) will do massive damage to the idea of environmentalism,” McHugh said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 10:05 AM
13 minutes ago 4,544 Views 19 Comments
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

PROMINENT GREEN PARTY member Saoirse McHugh has left the Green Party. 

The Achill activist rose to prominence after an appearance on Prime Time during the European election campaign, where she spoke passionately about the need for reform of the Direct Provision system and strongly criticised “millionaires scapegoating migrants”.

After failing to win a seat in the Midlands-NorthWest constituency in the European election last May, McHugh said that she would leave the party if it went into government with either Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Ahead of the general election in February, McHugh repeated this intention. The Green Party is in a coalition government with both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, after 76% of the party membership voted in favour of the Programme for Government.

“The reasons I have left are obvious,” McHugh tweeted out today.

I joined the Greens with the hope of furthering the cause of climate justice… The PfG that has been agreed on is a terrible document.

“This government, I believe (and I hope I’m wrong) will do massive damage to the idea of environmentalism by linking it with socially regressive policies.”

More to follow…

