Eamon Ryan tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER EAMON Ryan has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time.
Ryan had been out this morning at a press conference and took an antigen test after feeling well.
The minister will not attend Cabinet in person tomorow and will now take part online instead.
This is the second time he has tested positive for the virus. He will now have to isolate for seven days.
