#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 17 April 2021
Advertisement

Impact of earlier vaccination for younger people to be assessed by health officials

The Health Minister has asked officials to determine if vaccinating younger people sooner would impact transmission.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 8:46 AM
18 minutes ago 2,684 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5412709
Image: Shutterstock/Sabrina Bracher
Image: Shutterstock/Sabrina Bracher

THE HEALTH MINISTER has asked for an assessment of whether vaccinating younger people at an earlier point would impact Covid-19 transmission.

Currently, the vaccine rollout works on the basis of age, meaning younger people will be vaccinated after older age groups. 

A spokesperson for Minister Stephen Donnelly said an assessment of vaccinating younger people sooner has been requested to “see if such a move would have any impact on transmission”. 

The Irish Times first reported today that this will be examined by the Department of Health. 

Before last month, the vaccine rollout was to progress by job category such as essential workers and ‘people in occupations important to the functioning of society’, alongside age categories.

Once vulnerable people are vaccinated, this will now transition fully to an age-based system.

The booking portal for people aged 65 to 69 opened this week on a gradual basis. People aged 67 can now register for their vaccine from this morning either online or over the phone

The government previously said that if evidence shows vaccination prevents Covid-19 transmission, then those aged 18-34 should be prioritised for vaccination “due to their increased level of social contact and role in transmission”. 

Related Reads

15.04.21 Reader Q&A: The vaccine registration portal for 65-69s is now live - here's how it works
14.04.21 'Lots to be positive about': Ireland ‘on track’ to ease restrictions on 4 May, says Varadkar

Last month, the Taoiseach Michéal Martin said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee made “clear that age, from a clinical perspective, is the better way” to progress the vaccine rollout.

“It also will accelerate and simplify the rollout of the vaccination programme from an operational perspective,” Martin added. 

“Older age cohorts in different professions will get vaccinated more quickly than they might have.” 

He said the rationale from NIAC was clear and “quite strong”. He also said the original programme could have been delayed as it was difficult to identify people in the various job groups. 

The deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said this change will result in those at most risk of severe outcomes or death receiving vaccines as soon as possible. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie