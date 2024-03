A CEREMONY MARKING the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising will take place later today outside the GPO on O’Connell Street in Dublin.

The annual ceremony will start at 12 noon and will be led by President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin.

Defence Forces Personnel will also take part, including a brass band and a pipe band.

At noon, the National Flag on top of the GPO will be lowered and the 1916 Proclamation will be read by an Officer from the Defence Forces.

Captain Austin Doyle reads out the 1916 Proclamation at last year's event Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

President Higgins will then lay a wreath to commemorate those who died in 1916, and a minute’s silence will be observed.

Weather permitting, the ceremony will conclude with an Air Corps fly past.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and should be in position in the public viewing areas outside the GPO by 11.30am.

Viewing areas are located at the Clery’s side of O’Connell Street and at the south end of the GPO.

An area has been reserved for wheelchair users, and large video screens will be erected on either side of the GPO to display the ceremony to the public.

A Commemorative Programme will also be distributed.